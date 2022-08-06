Balochistan floods: Six more dead

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Six more people have been reported dead due to heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, taking the total to 176, PDMA said.

According to data shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) six more people, including five men and one woman, have lost their lives due to floods in different regions of Balochistan.

PDMA said that a total of 176 people have been reported dead amid the heavy rains and floods in the province. The total includes 77 men, 44 women and 55 children, PDMA said. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi. Another 75 people, including 48 men, 11 women and 16 children, were injured due to the floods, PDMA said.