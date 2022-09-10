Balochistan floods: Three more die

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The death toll from flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Balochistan has jumped to 270, with three more casualties reported in the last 24 hours on Saturday, official statistics reveal. According to the statistics issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority, another three people lost their lives in flood-related incidents across Balochistan, taking the death toll to 270.

The statistics further revealed that over 500,000 livestock was swept away and killed in the floods. Meanwhile, the torrential rains damaged a total of 185,000 houses as 65,000 were fully collapsed and 120,000 houses partially damaged. The Senior Member Board of Revenue, in a statement, stated that the heavy rains and subsequent floods damaged a total of 103 dams across the province. So far, 125,000 people have been evacuated from the affected districts, he added.

On September 2, the Balochistan government once again postponed an anti-polio drive in the province amid heavy rainfall and floods that have resulted in deaths, loss of infrastructures and displacement of millions of people.

