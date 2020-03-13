Balochistan govt announces to closed down education institutions till March 31 amid coronavirus fears

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan government has decided to keep all the education institutions closed till March 31 as preventive measure against possible spread of coronavirus in the province, on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Provincial Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that all public and private education institutions will remain shut from March 16 to March 31.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind further stated that legal action will be taken against the violators. On the other hand, Balochistan Private Schools Grand Alliance rejected the decision to close schools for 15 more days.