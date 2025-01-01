Balochistan govt, Pakistan Railway to start Peoples Train

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan in collaboration with Pakistan Railways has decided to launch Peoples Train soon.

Presiding over a special meeting in Quetta on Friday, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that Peoples Train will run between Saryad and Khachlak.

He said that Pakistan Railways will up-grade five old stations while two new railway stations will be constructed.

He said that after upgradation train speed will be enhanced. Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Pakistan Railways and Transport department of Balochistan will adopt measures for implementation on the project.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that the Peoples Train will provide travel facilities to residents of Quetta and its adjacent areas.

The Chief Minister said that this project will provide cheap and latest travelling facilities to the people.

Bugti said that measures will be taken to provide better facilities and security to passengers at railway stations.

The Chief Minister said that Balochistan government will introduce many peoples-friendly projects for public welfare and Peoples Train is the first step towards that direction.