Balochistan govt to present its budget for 2019-20 today

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan will present its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year in the assembly, on Wednesday (today).

According to details, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi will present the budget. Sources said the total outlay of the budget is expected to be around Rs390 billion with Rs60 billion deficit.

The sources said education and health sectors, provision of safe drinking water and maintenance of law and order would get priority in the next budget. According to them, the provincial government would allocate Rs60bn for education, Rs40bn for maintenance of law and order and Rs24bn for health sector.

By injecting money in the revenue generating mechanism of the province, the financial managers of the Balochistan government were expecting to earn Rs20bn.

The government is expected to announce 6,000 new jobs in different departments in the upcoming fiscal year.

Yesterday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had unveiled a new surplus budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 with a record outlay of over Rs900 billion.

Presenting the provincial budget in the KP assembly, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra had said that Rs900 Billion have been allocated in the budget for the new and larger KP province.