Balochistan govt vows all-out action against terrorists: Bugti

F.P. Report

QUETTA: After at least 38 people including law enforces lost their lives to different terrorist attacks in Balochistan in a single day, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday vowed stern action against the terrorists to avenge the killings “without launching any grand operation”.

“At least 38 innocent people were martyred in the attack,” said CM Bugti during a press conference in Quetta, adding that those involved in the killings are “terrorists” and not the Balochs. He was referring to the several terror incidents in Balochistan. In one of the attacks, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan’s Musakhel, police told media.

Providing details of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayub Achakzai said armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway and offloaded passengers from the vehicles. Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat, police told media.

Condemning the attacks, the chief minister pledged that the terrorists, their facilitators and sympathisers would be taken to task. He said that 21 terrorists have been killed by the security forces along with other law enforcement agencies in clearance operations across the province. He said that the state is standing with the victims, adding that all stakeholders including judiciary, media and civil society will also have to fight this war along with the state against terrorism.

“The state will establish its writ and take all necessary steps. We are ready for dialogue but with whom we should hold talks? Should we hold talks with those who killed innocent labourers?” “Innocent people were martyred after being offloaded from buses. Revenge will be taken from the terrorists. These activities were not carried out by disgruntled Balochs but terrorists who always search for soft targets.”

CM Bugti said that the provincial government will enhance the capacity of the forces and eliminate terrorism as a challenge. The government has a smart kinetic approach against terrorists who do not have a strong capacity in Balochistan, said the chief minister. He clarified that there is no need to launch a grand operation and the law and order situation would be brought under control via smart intelligence-based operations (IBOs). He also hinted at limiting 4G internet services in Balochistan following a surge in terrorist attacks and propaganda by anti-state elements against the state.