Balochistan operation: Funeral prayer of martyred Colonel Sohail Abid offered in Vehari

F.P. Report

VEHARI: The funeral prayer of Colonel Sohail Abid was offered in Vehari on Thursday.

Army officer Colonel Sohail Abid, embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire in Killi Almas area in Balochistan province on Wednesday.

Army officers, relatives and locals participated in the last ritual of the brave son of the soul. The sources told that the body of the officer will be taken to Rawalpindi for burial.

During operation in Balochistan, Colonel Sohail Abid and four other soldiers were injured when the security forces and militants exchange fire.

Security forces also killed notorious Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) militant Salman Baden wanted for more than 100 murders.

Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the whole nation is united against coward enemies and he also paid tribute to Army officer Colonel Sohail Abid who embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in Killi Almas area in Balochistan.

