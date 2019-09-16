Balochistan: Pakistan identifies two more Indian spies involved in terror activities

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has identified two more Indian spies actively involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan.

According to local news channel report on Monday, the Indian spies were identified as Swami Asemanand and Goband Part, sneaked into Pakistan from Iran

The two were involved in a criminal activity in the Mastung area of Balochistan before fleeing to Afghanistan.

Pakistan has shared details with Iran and Afghanistan regarding the Indian agents, and also penned a letter to the authorities in the two countries.

Indian involvement in sabotaging peace in Pakistan was confirmed when Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav was arrested in the country back in 2016.

Jhadav admitted to have been involved in several terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi. He is currently in jail after a military court gave him the death penalty.