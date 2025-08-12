Balochistan prosecutor arrested for facilitating BLA

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested Mir Khan Lehri, a close associate of Dr. Usman Qazi, on charges of facilitating the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to CTD sources, the suspect obtained a law degree from the International Islamic University Islamabad and later served as a prosecutor in Balochistan government, during which he allegedly provided support to BLA operatives.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect was involved in more than a dozen criminal activities. CTD has launched a detailed inquiry into his role and links with the outlawed group.

Earlier, a Balochistan University professor was arrested on the allegation of facilitating the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) activities across the province.

A video statement of the arrested Professor of Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management Sciences, Dr. Usman Qazi has also surfaced online in which he admitted to having links with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and facilitating their activities.

In his confessional statement, Balochistan professor Dr. Usman said, “Both my wife and I are government employees. I completed my PhD from Peshawar University and was serving as a Grade-18 lecturer at BUITEMS University. During an academic visit from Peshawar to Quaid-e-Azam University, I met three friends associated with BLA. Later, two of them were killed.”

He further revealed, Dr. Hebtan alias Kalak approached him and inducted me into BLA.

“Afterwards, I was introduced to Bashir Zeb, with whom I maintained communication via Telegram. Within the organization, I was given the alias ‘Amir’ and I facilitated the BLA in three different tasks.”