Balochistan rain death toll reaches 88

F.P. Report

QUETTA: For Balochistan, the rain miseries are far from over as after the fresh six deaths, the toll climbs to 88 in the province, said PDMA in a report on Wednesday. According to the report, 88 people have so far lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the province. A large number of children were also among those who were killed during rains.

Giving the breakdown, the PDMA said 28 women, 38 men and 11 children have been expired in the rain calamity. The report said that the deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dukki, Khuzdar, Kohlo, Ketch, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi . The PDMA reported that 62 people sustained injuries in different rain-related incidents and a total of 3,128 houses have been damaged. Yesterday, the PDMA Balochistan tweeted that around 100 families were provided with tents and basic facilities of everyday life.

