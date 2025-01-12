Balochistan: Rescue Op underway for 12 trapped colliers in Sanjdi coalmine

F.P. Report

BALOCHISTAN : Rescue efforts are ongoing to save miners trapped in a collapsed coal mine in Sanjdi, Balochistan.

Chief Inspector of Mines, Abdul Ghani, informed SAMAA that the rescue operation is being hampered by the presence of toxic gases and blocked pathways inside the mine.

Local residents and rescue teams have intensified efforts at the site, and an alternative route is being created to access the trapped miners. Abdul Ghani expressed hope that the teams would soon enter the mine and safely evacuate the miners.

Meanwhile, Balochistan’s Minister of Mines and Finance, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, has taken strict notice of the incident. He has directed Chief Inspector Abdul Ghani to investigate violations of standard mining protocols.

The coal mine collapse, caused by the accumulation of toxic gases, has trapped 12 miners working inside. Rescue operations are progressing with urgency to ensure their safety.