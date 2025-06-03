Balochistan: Seven terrorists killed in two separate operations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, were killed in two separate operations in Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Machh area, Kachhi District on reported presence of Fitna al Hindustan terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, the troops effectively engaged the Fitna al Hindustan terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

In another intelligence-based operation conducted in Margand area of Kalat District, a Fitna al Hindustan terrorist hideout was busted and two Fitna al Hindustan terrorists were successfully neutralized.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Fitna al Hindustan terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.