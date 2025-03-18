Balochistan universities shut indefinitely

QUETTA (AFP): The University of Balochistan has been closed for an indefinite period, with all academic activities shifted to virtual learning, the administration announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University had already moved to online classes for female students. Sources said the universities were closed due to security concerns. The Balochistan University of Information Technology (BUIT) has also called a meeting to assess the situation, according to sources.

Quoting an anonymous provincial government official, the AFP reported that two universities were ordered to close for an “indefinite period” last week, while on Tuesday, a third was instructed to switch to virtual learning.

“The decision was made after reviewing the overall security situation,” the official said adding, “It was decided to switch to virtual learning until further notice due to security concerns.” The decision to reopen the campuses, which will impact thousands of students, will be made after the Eid ul Fitr, just two weeks away, the official said.

Security across the provincial capital has been heightened, with an increased number of security forces on the streets and additional checkpoints set up throughout the city following the recent surge in separatist violence.

The development comes after last week’s harrowing attack by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants who blew up train tracks and held over 440 passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security services in a remote mountain pass in the Bolan district.