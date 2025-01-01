Balohistan’s issues: Nawaz assures ‘active role’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met National Party (NP) chief Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and assured him of playing an “active role” in addressing issues plaguing Balochistan.

The NP delegation included former secretary general Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi, MNA Pullain Baloch, NP Vice President and former MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, provincial president Aslam Baloch, Central Vice President Shahwaz Khan Bizenjo, and NP Punjab President Malik Ayub. Abdul Malik briefed the former three-time prime minister on the current situation in the province, with particular reference to the recent wave of arrests and ongoing protests.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Dr Baloch said the two leaders held a detailed discussion on the situation in Balochistan. “I have requested Nawaz Sharif to play his political role for Balochistan, and he assured me of doing so,” he added.

Dr Baloch, who also served as former Balochistan chief minister, said that he had invited the PML-N president to visit Balochistan and hold meetings with local political leaders. “Nawaz expressed readiness to visit the province, and his visit is expected soon,” he noted. He said Balochistan’s issues were political in nature and required political solutions. “We strongly condemn the killing of innocent people in Balochistan,” he added.

Dr Baloch also recalled Nawaz’s active political engagement during the 2013 tenure and hoped for similar involvement moving forward. “We told Nawaz that his role is crucial in resolving the situation in Balochistan.” The former CM said that Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders welcomed them warmly in line with traditional hospitality.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, for his part, said the meeting focused on the current situation in Balochistan. “Dr Baloch urged Nawaz to step forward politically, and Nawaz Sharif gave a positive response,” he added.

The meeting follows protests across Balochistan and Karachi over the recent arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s (BYC) leadership and a crackdown on its sit-in in Quetta. BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch and 16 other activists were arrested from their protest camp at Quetta’s Sariab Road on Saturday, a day after they claimed that three protesters died due to police action. Mahrang, among 150 individuals, including prominent leaders from the BYC, are facing charges encompassing various serious offences such as terrorism, incitement to rebellion, and murder.