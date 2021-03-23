Baltic Fleet’s motorized infantry practice maneuverable defense

F.P Report

KALININGRAD: Russia’s Fleet Press office confirmed on March 23rd that approximately 1,000 personnel of the Baltic Fleet’s motorized infantry are practicing tactical measures in maneuverable defense.

These practices are part of the drills and a live-fire exercise that kicked off in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region.

Mentioning the details of the military drills, press office statement stated “The scheduled combat training exercise involves about 1,000 personnel, over 70 items of military and special hardware, including BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, T-72B3 tanks, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, Tunguska surface-to-air artillery systems, Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers and other armament.”

Other than this, it also underlined that for the duration of the battalion-level tactical drills, the command staff and the headquarters of a motor rifle configuration will deal with the combat training tasks of conducting maneuverable defense, the press office specified.

The official statement also mentions that “In the course of the drills, the motorized infantry personnel with the attached forces will accomplish procedures within the required time limits in a constantly changing training battle environment to deploy troops, fulfil tactical, engineering and special training tasks on the terrain in conditions close to real warfare.”

Pointing out specific details, the statement mentions that at the final stage of the drills that will run until the end of the week, the units will live-fire all types of small arms, grenade launchers, the guns of tanks and combat vehicles against the targets simulating the notional enemy’s tracked and wheeled hardware and manpower.”