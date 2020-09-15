Bamiyan beset by internet outages, poor coverage

Monitoring Desk

BAMIYAN: Bamiyan residents said that despite being the most secure province in the country and the main tourist point in Afghanistan, internet service in the province is down, which creates problems for those who visit this part of the country.

Thousands of domestic and foreign tourists visit the province every year but they have limited access to internet service, the residents said.

“The telecommunication companies’ services are not good. Mostly people use Salaam, MTN and Roshan (companies),” said Safia Mohammadi, a Bamiyan resident.

“The internet service by Salaam (telecommunication company) is good but it is disconnected most of the time,” said Qurban Ali, a Bamiyan resident.

Students in Bamiyan are mostly using the company Salaam but its service has been disconnected over the last few weeks, according to some students.

“Internet services in Bamiyan are down,” said Atifa Ibrahimi, a university student in Bamiyan. “The optic fiber network was damaged in recent floods in Siah Gerd and Shinwari districts,” said Khairullah Hamidi, an official of Salaam Telecommunication Company in Bamiyan.

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of Afghanistan spokesman Saeed Shinwari, efforts are underway to improve the telecommunication services in Bamiyan.

“We have given the license to telecommunication companies to activate 4G and 3G services in Bamiyan and the plan is under implementation,” he said. (TOLOnews)