Bamyan produces 54 tons honey annually

BAMYAN (Khaama Press): Department of Agriculture & Livestock in Bamyan province reports an unprecedented increase in honey bee production, reaching 54 tons annually.

“Five or six years have passed since the promotion of beekeeping in Bamyan province. We have seven to eight honey production cooperatives, which have several honey processing centers” the press office of Agriculture & Livestock quoted Director of Department Abdul Wahad Mohammadi.

Meanwhile, Sayed Ahmad Hussain Islami, head of the Honey Processing Center in Yakawlang district said, the Ministry of Agriculture’s assistance and cooperation had increased honey production in Bamyan province.

“Through the Ministry of Agriculture’s beekeeping development project, 200,000 AFs worth of beekeeping equipment have been distributed to us, and what is most valuable to us are the glass bottles in which better quality honey is stored”, He said.

Annually three to four thousand kilos of honey are collected throughout this processing center and the other hubs, he added.

In early months of the year, beekeeping materials and supplies are distributed among apiarists, and then the gain is being collected throughout the year, Ahmad explained.

Honey is processed in four stages: Initially, the raw material by quality type is obtained from beehives that are then sampled and kept in the warehouses for 12 to 48 hours, and the final product is achieved in different qualities, according to Bayman’s Agriculture & Livestock department,

“Bee Farms in the provinces have flourished and I have been a beekeeper for more than 10 years, and I own 10 beehives now,” Marzia a beekeeper in Bamyan said.

The Ministry of Agriculture should provide training for beekeepers in this regard and market their products, she urged.

Honey produced in Waras and Punjab districts of Bamyan province have a special name and taste in the market, as mountain plants and flowers are in abundant.