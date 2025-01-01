Ban imposed on flying private drones in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police imposed a complete ban on flying private drones in areas of the Muharram processions in the federal capital.

According to details, Islamabad Police finalized a security plan regarding 9th Muharram processions in the federal capital.

As many as 30,000 personnel of Islamabad police, special branch and traffic police will be deputed for the security of the 9th Muharram procession.

The security will be monitored through Safe City Central Control Room and Mobile Control.

The route of 9th Muharram procession was sealed with barbed wires.

A three-layer security will be provided to the procession of 9th Muharram. Sniper commandos will be deputed on the rooftop and the route of the Muharram procession will be cleared through latest Bomb Disposal Squad.

Personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Islamabad Police will their duties on front and back side of the Muharram procession.