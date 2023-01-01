Ban of chicken meat imports demanded

KABUL (Agencies): In a meeting with Acting Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Minister, Mawlavi Ataullah Omari, the Union of poultry demanded the ban of chicken imports to the country.

The head of the Poultry Farmers Union, Ghulam Marouf Zafar, said during a meeting that currently, about one billion dollars has been invested in the poultry sector in Afghanistan, but the import of l chicken and chicken Meat has created a serious challenge for producers and farmers, and if it is not addressed, this economic sector will face stagnation.

He asked for the attention of Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock to the matter.

For his part, Mawlavi Ataullah Omari, declaring support for poultry farmers in the country, pledged to create more facilities in this sector.