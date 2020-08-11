Ban on swimming, bathing in river fails to prevent human life

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: Despite formal ban on swimming and bathing in the Panjkora River and taking pictures or making videos on its banks a total of nine people including two children have so far been drowned this summer in the limits of Lower Dir. Ibrash Pasha, a social activist told here on Tuesday that neither the parents nor the administration and police were taking the ban seriously. He said that despite drowning incidents there seemed dozens of youth bathing in the river from Rabat to Tarai area.

Sources in the Rescue 1122 Lower Dir confirmed to this reporter that nine people were drowned in the river from May 23 to Aug, 8. The sources said that two dead bodies were retrieved from the river; one at Zulam Pul and the other at Timergara here the other day. The official said that one Suhail, 26 drowned in the river while taking a bath at Rabat Dhab on Aug, 8 while another 14 years old boy Sadam had drowned at Tarai on Aug, 4. Their dead bodies were recovered on Monday. The sources said that a nomadic youth identified as Bhudu had drowned in the Panjkora River at Mian Banda while taking a bath on July, 29 whose body was recovered from Bosaq area three days later.

According to the 1122 record another 13 years old boy was drowned in the river at Timergara on July, 2 whose body was retrieved by locals on the same day. Similarly a child Tauseef was drowned in a canal at Reehanpur on July, 5. His dead body was recovered by locals on the same day.

The body of a child was recovered on 10th day at Bosaq who had drowned at Diaroon village on July, 1st. Another youth Attaullah s/o Rafiullah was drowned in the river at Rani on June, 29 whose body was recovered two days later at Timergara. Similarly a youth Shuiab, 17 drowned in the river at Sacha Pul Khall on May, 24 on Eid day whose body was recovered several days later.

The Lower Dir deputy commissioner Saadat Hassan on may, 23 imposed section 144 crpc banning bathing, swimming, taking photographs and making video in the river. The district administration also issued threat alerts before starting of monsoon season but the official warning failed to stop local residents of taking the risk. Ibrash Pasha said that neither a single case nor any arrest had been made so far on violation of the section 144 that spoke seriousness of the matter. The social activist asked parents and area elders to keep check on their youngsters and prevent their precious life.

Plantation: Divisional forest officer Dir division Ijaz ur Rehman on Tuesday told local journalists that 81226 saplings were planted in different areas of the district during the last three days. He appreciated the Tiger Force, district administration and officials of the forest department for making the drive successful. The DFO said the district had achieved its target for this year while more trees would be planted during the season.