Bandits, police and politics

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Punjab Police to clear Rahim Yar Khan from dacoits. A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the suo motu case on the attack at a Hindu temple in Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan. According to reports, a violent mob attacked the Hindu temple after the news of alleged urination by an 8-year-old Hindu child in the mosque about two weeks ago. The court expressed annoyance over the pathetic behavior of local SHO for arresting the 8-year-old minor on the charges of urination in the Mosque. The Supreme Court pressed the Police to arrest the culprits during the hearing of the suo moto case of the incident. The top court ordered the Police to submit challan of the case and bring the accused behind the bar. Presently, it has been reported that the bandit’s gang was threatening the villagers of Bhong for potential kidnapping and robberies. The Court ordered the police to maintain the deployment of security personnel in Bhong village of Rahim Yar Khan to restore peace in the area in future. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that since the inception of Pakistan, the government remained unable to eliminate the issue of bandits from its soil.

In fact, the growing dacoit gangs are the counter product of the feudal system in the various parts of the Country including Sindh, Southern Punjab, and Balochistan. There are numerous dacoit gangs in rural Sindh areas including Dadu, Sukkar, Shikarpur, Larkana, Ghotki and several Districts of Southern Punjab such as RajanPur, Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan. The Dacoit gangs are so bold that recently they attacked a Police Check Post in Kacha area of RajanPur District and kidnapped two Police Officers, while demanding their exchange against their comrades held in Police custody. In fact, there had been anti-bandit operations by the provincial and federal governments during the past but unfortunately no concrete measures had been taken to end this menace permanently.

According to reports, the influential and corrupt Politicians, tribal Chiefs, and feudal lords are the sponsors and backers of the Dacoit gangs in the country. These influential people use dacoits to black mail and suppress their opponents and poor masses while providing shelter to these criminals. The Police usually plays the role of silent spectator and Dacoits enjoy freedom in their hideouts in thick forests of the interior Sindh and Southern Punjab. There is a serious need for a comprehensive strategy to eliminate this peril while using all provincial and Federal agencies and resources simultaneously both in the rural and Urban areas of Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan. The bandits could not flourish without support and shelter from the nobles in white clothes therefore the LEAs must initiate a decisive operation against the gangsters to put all bandits both in black and white gears behind the bar to offer a breath of peace to poor masses.