Bangash terms CDLD as govt’s flagship programme

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: “Certainly, CDLD is a flagship programme of the government in partnership with the European Union (EU).

The GoKP has been able to approve 5,602 community infrastructure schemes worth PKR. 6.6 billion, which benefit more than 4.5 million rural population including women and children. These development projects include 1,114 schemes exclusively designed and implemented for the women communities across 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, termed by Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government at the CDLD appreciation and asset handing over ceremony in Islamabad.

Prior to the formal proceedings of the ceremony, a special meeting was held between the EU ambassador, H.E. Androula Kaminara and Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government. Mr. Bangash reiterated the government stance to extend the CDLD Programme to the rest of province, especially the Newly Merged Districts (erstwhile FATA).

“The government plans to replicate CDLD Programme in the remaining districts of province, particularly the newly merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It would fulfill the development needs of local communities more effectively and efficiently. For more wider impact, we will need a continued support of European Union (EU) for the expansion of CDLD Programme across the province”, further said by Kamran Khan Bangash during his meeting with the EU ambassador.

Later, the formal proceedings of CDLD appreciation and asset handing over ceremony organised at the KP house in Islamabad. Appreciation certificates were awarded to the best performers showing exceptional contribution during the last year (FY 2019-20) of CDLD Programme, which included the government officials and members of CDLD technical assistance team.

Appreciation certificates and special shields were also conferred upon the EU team members and senior government officials to recognise their distinguished services in the successful implementation of CDLD Programme. Another significant highlight of the ceremony was that the European Union Delegation to Pakistan formally transferred the assets worth Euro 1 million to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the implementation of the Community Driven Local Development Policy.