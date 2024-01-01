Bangladesh A team’s departure for Pakistan delayed

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that their men’s “A” cricket team’s departure for Pakistan has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, Bangladesh A team was supposed to reach Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday, however, due to ongoing protests in the country, their departure has been delayed by 48 hours.

The PCB further shared that they have been in regular contact with the BCB for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course.

Remember, Bangladesh A was supposed to play two four-day and three 50-over matches against Pakistan Shaheens from August 10 to 27.

Details emerged that the key Pakistan Test players will represent Pakistan Shaheens in the first four-day match against Bangladesh A.

The upcoming series will be succeeded by a two-match Test series featuring the senior men’s team of Pakistan and Bangladesh. The players participating in the series against Bangladesh A will get valuable preparation for the subsequent Tests.

However, the Test squad players will only be able to participate in the first match, as the second match will end only a day before the commencement of the Test series.

The first four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A will start on August 10, followed by the second red-ball fixture that will run from August 17 to 20. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s senior side will touch down in Pakistan on August 17, while the first Test match will commence on August 21.