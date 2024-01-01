Bangladesh beat Pakistan for historic Test series win

RAWALPINDI (AFP): Bangladesh celebrated a historic first-ever Test series win over Pakistan and a 2-0 clean sweep with a tense six-wicket victory in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Shakib Al Hasan hit the winning boundary 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day of the second Test to spark jubilation in the away dressing room.

A handful of Bangladesh supporters waving the nation’s flag were also there to see their country win only a third away series in 33 attempts.

Shakib was unbeaten on 21 and Mushfiqur Rahim was on 22 as the visitors painstakingly overhauled the 185-run target.

Openers Zakir Hasan (40) and Shadman Islam (24), plus skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34), all put runs on the board to help Bangladesh to a famous win.

Pakistan scored 274 and 172 while Bangladesh recovered from 26-6 to make 262 in their first innings.

Litton Das’s 138 rescued Bangladesh with the bat before fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud (5-43) and Nahid Rana (4-44) wrecked Pakistan on Monday with career-best figures.

Bangladesh won the first Test by 10 wickets — also in Rawalpindi — for their first victory over Pakistan in 14 matches.

Skipper Najmul described the series win as momentous moment for a country recently wracked by protests and the overthrow of former premier Sheikh Hasina.

“It means a lot to Bangladesh cricket and to all the players,” said the captain. “I cannot express the feelings.”

“When we came here everybody was determined to do something special and we wanted to win. I am happy that everyone did his job to the best and we have won a historic series.”

Najmul heaped particular praise on his bowlers, especially allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who finished with 10 wickets off his spin bowling.

“I think the way he bowled in the first innings on this kind of condition, taking five wickets, was great,” he said.

Mehidy also made 78 in a stand of 165 with Litton that lifted Bangladesh when they were in serious trouble in their first innings.

Apart from that, Bangladesh outplayed the home team in both Tests and were the better bowling side, despite having an inexperienced pace attack.

Before this, Bangladesh’s only away Test series wins came in the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe three years ago.

In contrast, Pakistan have now lost six of their last 10 home Tests, drawing the other four.

“It is extremely disappointing to lose when you start a busy season,” said skipper Shan Masood, whose team faces England in a daunting three-match home series starting next month.

“In both the Tests we let them back in the game and in this one from 26-6, so it is something we need to address before our next series.”

“We are not finishing games and not learning from our mistakes,” added Masood, who has now lost all five Tests since being appointed last year, including 3-0 against Australia earlier this year.