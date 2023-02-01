Bangladesh beat Pakistan Women in a super over thriller

Monitoring Desk

DHAKA: Bangladesh won the second ODI against Pakistan in the Super Over after the match at Shere Bangla National Stadium ended in a dramatic tie with the three-match series now squared at 1-1.

Pakistan made seven runs for the loss of two wickets (Iram Javed and Bismah Maroof) in five balls of the one-over eliminator before Bangladesh reached the target on the final delivery of the Super Over, making 10-1 in reply.

Pakistan were 153-6 in the 47th over in pursuit of the 170-run target before a collapse left them needing three in the last over with one wicket in hand. Nashra Sundhu, who came out to bat No.10, was run out on the penultimate ball with the scores level.

Pakistan’s opening pair of Sidra Amin and Sadaf Shamas provided a 41-run start to the innings. After the departure of Sidra (22, 43b, 3x4s), Bismah was the next batter to return back to the pavilion for nought off three balls.

Sadaf was joined by Aliya Riaz and the pair added 23 runs for the third wicket before Sadaf departed for 29 off 83 balls, which included three fours. Aliya was next to go not before scoring a 28-ball 21, hitting two boundaries.

At that stage of the innings, captain Nida Dar was joined by Iram Javed and the pair stitched another 25 runs. Right-handed batter Iram, who was included in the side in today’s game in place of injured Muneeba Ali, scored 15 runs off 31 balls, smashing two boundaries.

With 70 runs required and five wickets in hand, wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi joined Nida and the pair added 28 runs in the t0tal before Nida got out for 27 off 47 balls, hitting a four. Najiha and Diana later added a vital 25 runs for the seventh wicket before a flurry of wickets deterred the charge.

Earlier, after Bangladesh opted to bat first for the second time in as many games, Pakistan bowlers restricted them to 169 for nine in their 50 overs. Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored for her side with a 104-ball 54, which included three fours.

The wicketkeeper-batter added a 49-run partnership for the third wicket with opening batter Fargana Hoque (40, 88b, 3x4s).

For Pakistan Women, left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, who bagged four wickets in the first ODI, took two for 32 in 10 overs today. Fellow left-arm spinner Nashra bagged two wickets for 27 in her quota of 10 overs.

Najiha, playing her second ODI, enacted four stumpings becoming only the second Pakistan wicket-keeper to do this in an ODI innings. Batool Fatima achieved this feat in 2004 against the West Indies in Karachi. Pakistan Women and Bangladesh will now play the third and final ODI of the series on Friday, 10 November.