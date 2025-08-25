Bangladesh cannot mobilize more resources for Rohingya refugees, chief adviser says

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) : Bangladesh cannot mobilize additional resources for the 1.3 million Rohingya refugees living in the country, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said on Monday, urging the international community to find a sustainable solution to the crisis.



Nobel peace laureate Yunus, the de-facto prime minister of Bangladesh, also proposed seven action points to solve the crisis at a conference to mark the eighth anniversary of the exodus of the mostly Muslim minority from Myanmar’s western Rakhine state following a brutal crackdown by the military.