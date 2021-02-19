Bangladesh clear Shakib to play in IPL

DHAKA (Agencies): Bangladesh have allowed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to skip a Test and one-day international series against Sri Lanka to play in the big-bucks Indian Premier League, their cricket board said Friday.

“Shakib gave us a letter stating that he would like to skip the series against Sri Lanka to play in the IPL. We accepted his plea as we don’t want to force someone who is reluctant,” BCB operations chairman Akram Khan told AFP. Shakib was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for 32 million rupees ($441,304 dollars) in an auction held in Chennai on Thursday for the next IPL beginning in April.