Bangladesh Cricket Board yet to decide on touring Pakistan

DHAKA (Agencies): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to make a final decision on sending their cricket team to Pakistan, Bangladeshi media reported on Monday.

According to Dhaka Tribune, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that they would make their final decision after receiving a security report from the government delegation sent to Pakistan to assess the situation.

Chowdhury said that “the report is very important to the board,” adding that they are constantly in touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding the tour.

The BCB chief was quoted by the paper saying, “We (Bangladesh team) will not tour if there is any risk for the cricketers.” Pakistan is scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is against Bangladesh in January and February.