Bangladesh plans 10,000 digital centers to be set up by 2023

Monitoring Desk

The government is planning to set up 10,000 digital centers by 2023 marking the one decade of Aspire to Innovate (a2i) programme to be observed tomorrow in the country.

Through the integration of new services of various government and non-government organizations, about 500 types of government and non-government services will be provided at the doorsteps of the people through these centers, said a press release.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an initiative has been taken to conduct e-service campaign-2020 through digital center to educate the grassroots people about e-services.

At present, digital centers provide more than 270 digital services to the people. It includes- land form, namjari, e-namjari, passport application and fee submission, birth and death registration, citizen certificate, national identity card, hajj registration, government service form, telemedicine, life insurance, job application abroad etc.

An entrepreneur can earn around Taka 5,000 to Taka 2 lakh per month through service delivery.

On an average, more than 60 lakhs of people receive services from digital centres every month, it added.

According to A2i, 13,372 entrepreneurs are currently working in 6,686 digital centres across the country, providing more than 270 government and non-government services, including banking and e-commerce services.

By 2020, a total of 55.4 crore services have been provided from the digital centers and through this, 168 crore working hours and Taka 76,775 crore have been saved for the citizens.

Courtesy: The New Nation