Bangladesh Protests Escalate as Demonstrators Target Buildings Linked to Sheikh Hasina

In Bangladesh, protests erupted in Dhaka on February 7, 2025, as hundreds of demonstrators attacked buildings associated with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The unrest comes after a group of students, using excavators, began demolishing a museum dedicated to Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation’s first president. The museum had been set on fire during a student-led revolution last year, which led to the end of Hasina’s 15 years in power.

Protesters, armed with hammers and rods, destroyed the Dhanmondi residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and at least two individuals, allegedly associated with Hasina’s Awami League, were beaten. The unrest was sparked by reports suggesting that Hasina, who is in exile in India, planned to make a Facebook address despite facing arrest warrants for alleged crimes against humanity.

In response, the interim government has issued a statement blaming Hasina for the violence, calling for her to refrain from making inflammatory remarks. Authorities also reached out to the Indian government, requesting that Hasina be prevented from broadcasting “false and incendiary statements.” Protests continued to spread across the country, with further attacks on properties linked to Hasina, including the arson of her late husband’s residence.

Source: Dawn