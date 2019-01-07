Bangladesh: Ruling party arrests over alleged rape

DHAKA (AA): Bangladeshi police on Monday arrested 10 ruling party members over an alleged gang-rape in the wake of the controversial Dec. 30 parliamentary elections.

In the Dec. 31 incident, a woman in southeastern Bangladesh said to have not voted for the ruling Awami League candidate was assaulted, reported local outlet The Daily Star.

Some 12-15 men led by local AL leader Ruhul Amin allegedly invaded the victim’s home in Subarnachar, Noakhali and assaulted her while her husband and four children were tied up, reported the outlet.

The Awami League denies the alleged assault was “political revenge” but did suspend Amin from the party.

The arrests came days after news of her rape rocked Bangladesh, sparking protests in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere and drawing social media condemnations.

After the ruling party’s landslide victory, marred by allegations of fraud and violence, opposition supporters nationwide have complained of being targeted by harassment and violence.

The UN and local and international rights bodies, including Human Rights Watch, have urged Bangladesh to look into the allegations of violence from before and after the election.