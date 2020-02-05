Bangladesh team reaches Pakistan for Test series

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh team have arrived in Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture against the hosts, scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from February 7-11, on Wednesday.

The visitors will conduct practice session at the Pindi stadium on Thursday after a rest day. Around mid-day, Azhar Ali and Mominul Haque, the opposite captains, will hold pre-series press conferences in the Media Block after which both captains will take part in a photo-shoot with the series trophy.

The toss will take place at 9.30am on Friday, while the first ball will be bowled at 10am. After the end of each day’s play, squad members from both sides will hold press conferences.

On Friday, the first session will be from 10am to 12.30pm with an extended lunch break from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Squads

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar