Bangladesh tells India it wants former PM Hasina back for ‘judicial process’

DHAKA (Reuters): Bangladesh has told neighbor India that it wants former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi in August, back in the country for “judicial process,” the acting head of the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

“We sent a note verbale to the Indian government saying that the Bangladesh government wants her [Hasina] back here for judicial process,” Touhid Hossain told reporters, referring to diplomatic correspondence between the two countries.

India’s foreign ministry and Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed, did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.