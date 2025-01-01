Bangladesh train services resume after strike called off

DHAKA (Reuters) : Train services in Bangladesh resumed on Wednesday after railway workers ended their indefinite strike, which had brought the country’s rail network to a halt.

The strike, which began on Tuesday, caused significant disruptions for commuters and businesses.

“Train services across the country have returned to normal as Bangladesh Railway running staff have withdrawn their strike,” a Railway Ministry spokesman said.

The strike affected around 400 passenger trains, including more than 100 inter-city services, as well as over 30 freight trains. Thousands of passengers were left stranded, and many had to find alternative forms of transport, which led to higher fares due to the surge in demand for road transport.

The workers, including drivers, ticket checkers, and guards, had walked off the job to protest a government decision that removed pension benefits for extra hours worked.

“We have been assured by the government that the benefits we received earlier will remain in place,” Union leader Mujibur Rahman told reporters.

Due to a shortage of staff, many railway employees have long worked beyond their scheduled hours, traditionally receiving additional pay and pension benefits in return.

However, a controversial decision in November 2021 removed these pension benefits, leading to growing concerns among workers about their financial security after retirement.