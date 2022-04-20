Bank AL Habib declares Rs. 4.96b profit after tax

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited (the Bank) announced the Bank’s financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022. The Bank posted profit after taxation of Rs. 4.96 billion i.e. an increase of 7.88 percent compared to corresponding period last year.

The Bank’s profit before tax was recorded at Rs.8.18 billion, showing a growth of 15.95 percent as compared to corresponding period last year, driven by markup income as well as fees and commission income, translating into an EPS of Rs. 4.47 per share as against Rs. 4.14 per share for the corresponding period last year.

Net markup income increased by 22.23 percent as compared to corresponding period last year bringing it to Rs. 16.02 billion, reflecting the Bank’s success in maintaining sustainable growth. The Bank managed to increase its fee and commission income by 23.07 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Total Assets reached to Rs. 1.82 trillion as on to 31 March 2022. Net loans and advances grew by 1.83 percent to reach Rs. 747.21billion whilst the investments reached to Rs. 753.54 billion. Due to the Bank’s sound risk management practices and prudent financing strategy, the NPL ratio was recorded at 1.02 percent. The Bank achieved a coverage ratio of 171.65 percent which reflects the prudent approach adopted towards non-performing loans. Deposits of the Bank increased 4.40 percent bringing the total deposits to Rs. 1.37 trillion as on March 31, 2022. Gross Advances to deposit ratio stood at 55.62 percent.

The Bank continued with its strategy for outreach expansion, adding significant number of branches every year. The Bank’s branch network has now reached 1,000 branches / sub branches & 3 booths having coverage in 406 cities in Pakistan, 2 foreign branches (one each in Bahrain and Malaysia) and 4 representative offices (one each in Dubai, Istanbul, Beijing, Nairobi) outside Pakistan. In line with the Bank’s vision to provide convenience to customers, the Bank is operating a network of 1,210 ATMs across Pakistan. Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) has maintained the Bank’s long term entity and short term entity ratings at AAA (Triple A) and A1+ (A One plus), respectively. This long term credit rating AAA (Triple A) denotes the highest credit quality with the lowest expectation of credit risk, and indicates exceptionally strong capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.

The ratings of our unsecured, subordinated Term Finance Certificates (TFCs) have been upgraded from AA+ (Double A Plus) to AAA (Triple A) for TFC-2018 and TFC-2021, and AA (Double A) to AA+ (Double A Plus) for TFC-2017 (perpetual). These ratings denote a very low expectation of credit risk emanating from a very strong capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.