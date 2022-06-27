Business

Bank branches to operate extra hours for govt receipts

by The Frontier Post
F.P. Report

KARACHI: Facilitating the collection of Government receipts, the field offices of State Banks of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan would observe extended banking hours till 08:00 p.m and 12:00 a.m on 29 and 30 June, respectively.

Accordingly, National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (Pvt) Limited has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 12:00 a.m. June 30 for same day clearing of payment instruments, said SBP circular on Monday.

