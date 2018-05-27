Bank director and 3 workers shot dead by own guard in Uruzgan province

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The director of New Kabul Bank and his three employees were shot dead by a security guard in Tarinkot city, the provincial capital of Uruzgan province.

The governor’s spokesman Dost Mohammad Nayab said the incident took place at noon time in a branch of the New Kabul Bank.

He said one of the security guards of the bank has shot dead four employees of the bank while two other employees sustained injuries in the attack.

He said the main motive behind the deadly attack on the employees of the bank has not been ascertained so far.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in South of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively in a number of its districts including in the outskirts of Tarinkot city.

However, it is yet not clear if the rogue security guard had any links with the militant groups or not.

In the meantime, the head of the National Directorate of Security of Uruzgan, Abdul Samad Shams, said preliminary investigations indicate that the attack was carried out on bank employees after a verbal clash with the head of the security guards of the bank.

He said the head security of the bank opened fire on the employees, leaving at least four dead, including the director of the bank.

