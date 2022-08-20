Bank fraud and statesman’s tact

According to the western media, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared on Friday before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers’ questions regarding a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city.

The parliamentary committee had called on Scholz to provide more information about meetings he had in 2016 and 2017 with private bank M.M. Warburg which faced demands to repay millions of euros in tax refunds it had wrongly claimed for share trades. Previously, he denied the charges of intervention to get Hamburg officials to drop the repayment demands.

German Chancellor Scholz, a newly thrown left-wing leader is currently facing severe censure from his political rivals over the issue of alleged tax evasion by a German private Bank W.W. Warburg. The opposition accused Scholz of conspiring with the bank officials as Mayer of the Humburg city and helping the bank evasion of tax money worth 50 million euros which was later paid by the bank on the intervention of the federal government. German ruler told the lawmakers that he did not remember details of his conversations with the officials of Warburg bank but he did not facilitate the bank’s tax evasion by using his influence over Tax authorities. However, the opposition rejected Scholz’s plea and said they didn’t believe Scholz’s memory lapses, because it was a deal involving millions of euros instead of a few cents.

Currently, a high-level inquiry is underway in Germany and dozens of bankers are being investigated in connection with the so-called cum-ex Tax Scandal that cost billions of euros to the German government a few years back.

The inquiry committee accused the city government under Scholz of sluggishness and mismanagement in tackling the issue of Cum-Ex investment Scheme, however, this was not the first time that the current German Chancellor was accused of negligence because earlier being Finance Minister of Germany he was accused of slackness in taking timely action for forestalling billions of dollars fraud of the Wirecard money transfer company in 2020. In fact, memory loss is a common disease in political leaders across the globe, while they have developed a unique tact that supports them in claiming the successes of their deputies and blames them for their failures. Hence, Scholz has done nothing extra from his other colleagues.