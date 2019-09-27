Banking hours extended for September 30

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In order to facilitate the collection of government receipts, duties and taxes, it has been decided that authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) shall observe extended banking hours upto 9:00 P.M on September 30, 2019 (Monday).

Accordingly, NBP branches will settle their transactions with respective SBP-BSC field offices on the same day i.e. September 30, 2019 for which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 7:00 P.M by the NIFT.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on September 30, 2019 (Monday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions.