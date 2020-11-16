BankIslami opens ATM at AGC&RP

F.P. Report

KARACHI: BankIslami inaugurated their biometric ATM at the Airmen Golf Club & Recreational Park (AGC&P) in Karachi by Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO BankIslami accompanied by Air-Vice Marshal, Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, SI (M), T. Bt Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command. The bank also presented a golf cart to Airmen which are one of the many initiatives by BankIslami to facilitate and honor our Armed Forces for their valor.

Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO BankIslami while speaking on the occasion said, “We are proud of our Armed forces’ unwavering courage and sacrifice and this collaboration is BankIslami’s contribution to honor our Nation’s soldiers. We pledge to continue facilitating the forces through diverse services and solutions.”

