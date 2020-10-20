BankIslami wins Pakistan IP Excellence Award 2020

F.P. Report

KARACHI: BankIslami, one of the most technologically advanced Islamic bank with 340+ branches in more than 116 cities, wins Pakistan IP Excellence Award 2020 in the category of “Best IP Management” and “Most Innovative Banking Solutions.”

The prestigious IP Excellence Award provides rewards & recognition to motivate businesses and individuals to go above and beyond within the fields of patent, trademark and copyrights.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Fiaz, Group Head of Consumer Banking, stated “We are proud to be recognized for Best IP management and Innovative Banking solutions. We are continuously launching state-of-the-art banking services and products in the market to keep our momentum going in the times to come.”

BankIslami continues to be one of the country’s fastest-growing financial institutions, building values for customers and communities in Pakistan while reflecting the country’s growing stature in the international financial space.

Committed towards its role as a catalyst for the prosperity of Pakistan, the bank hopes to continue this journey of promoting Intellectual Property Culture in Pakistan through innovative, conventional and digital solutions in the years ahead.