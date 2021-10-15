Banks to remain opens till 8 PM today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts/ duties/taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 15, 2021, for which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00 P.M. on the same day through NIFT.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on Friday, October 15, 2021 till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by NIFT.