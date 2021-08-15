Banksy’s new seaside murals

Monitoring Desk

Crowds gathered in coastal towns in eastern England on Saturday to view new works by Banksy, after the secretive street artist claimed responsibility for the murals.

Artwork created by Banksy is photographed by a passer-by in Lowestoft, Britain, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ten images appeared in towns in Norfolk and Suffolk over the past week, sparking speculation that Banksy was behind them.

People stop to look at artwork created by Banksy in Great Yarmouth, Britain, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

His website has since depicted images of the works under the title “A Great British Spraycation”, a play on the word staycation.

Artwork created by Banksy is seen in Lowestoft, Britain, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Government COVID-19 rules have deterred Britons from holidaying abroad, prompting many people to take a “staycation” at home.

People observe a mural that is similar to the recent one done by Banksy on an abandoned prison, in Reading, Britain, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge





Known for witty artworks that often make a point on world affairs, Banksy’s Spraycation mural series includes a scene of a couple dancing above a bus shelter, a rat sipping a cocktail in a deck chair, and one of a huge seagull.

Courtesy: Reuters