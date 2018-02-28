Banning Pakistanis artist shows the sick mentality of Indian government: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal has said that the recent move of India of banning the Pakistani singers and actors shows the sick mentality of Indian government.

Dr Faisal was addressing to weekly press briefing on Wednesday. He added that shamocracy is prevailing in democracy instead of democracy in India.

He condemned the Indian move by banning the Indian artists and extremist approach of Indian government have made culture hostage.

He called the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and its continuous violations across the Line of Control (LoC).

Dr Faisal added that India has violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement 400 times this year alone in cross-border firing incidents across the LoC.

