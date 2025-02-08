Bannu Attacks: Three Peace Committee Members, Two Policemen Martyred

BANNU (February 9, 2025): In two separate attacks in Bannu district, three members of a peace committee and two police officers were martyred, while 10 others were injured.

According to police sources, unidentified armed assailants launched an attack using heavy weapons on the peace committee office in Gurbaz area, within the jurisdiction of Uthmanzai Police Station. The attack resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to 10 others. In retaliation, peace committee members opened fire, injuring nine attackers. The injured were taken to a hospital, where they were reported to be out of danger.

Following the attack, security in the area was tightened, and police launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Second Attack on Police Check-Post

In another incident, two police officers were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Fatehkhel police check-post in Bannu early Saturday. One officer was also injured in the attack.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Shahid visited the site after the incident. The attack took place in the early hours when unknown assailants opened fire using both small and heavy weapons. Police personnel at the check-post responded with retaliatory fire, engaging in a fierce gunfight.

However, during the exchange, two policemen, identified as Rahimullah and Ziaullah Khan, were martyred, while another officer, Laiq Zaman, sustained injuries.

Upon receiving reports, District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed, along with a heavy police contingent, rushed to the scene to assess the situation. RPO Imran Shahid later visited the Fatehkhel check-post and met with the police personnel.

Security forces have intensified search operations in the region to track down the attackers.

Source: Geo News