Bannu operation: Pakistan Army, police strike against terrorists

F.P. Report

BANNU: Security forces in Bannu have successfully conducted a major joint operation against Fitna-ul-Khawarij, detaining multiple suspects and demolishing the homes of key facilitators.

The action, led by the Pakistan Army and police, aimed to root out terrorism and restore lasting peace in the region.

Intelligence-led sweep in Howaid

The operation took place in the Howaid area of Bannu under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas. Acting on precise intelligence, security personnel surrounded the area, imposed a curfew for public safety, and carried out house-to-house searches. Immediate action was taken against any suspicious activity or resistance.

Authorities confirmed that the houses of two local facilitators linked to the terrorist network were demolished during the operation. Residents hailed the move as a crucial step toward ensuring security and pledged their full support to law enforcement agencies.

Attack in Bakakhel sparks response

The operation followed a string of violent incidents in Bakakhel Takhtikhel. Terrorists targeted a police station, an FC fort, and residential areas, injuring two women and a young girl. A separate attack on an FC checkpost claimed the life of an official, Meena Khan, and left three others injured.

The injured civilians and security personnel were rushed to Bannu Hospital for treatment, while search and clearance operations intensified in the area to track down those responsible.

Public cooperation urged

Police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the authorities. Security forces reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding the lives and property of the people of Bannu.