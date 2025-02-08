Bannu police foil terror plans; Cops martyred in attack

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR, HANGU: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police once again displayed exceptional courage and vigilance in the face of growing security threats, as they thwarted an attempted bombing in Hangu and engaged in a fierce gun battle with terrorists in Bannu, resulting in the martyrdom of two brave officers.

In Hangu, IED blast targeted the Daoaba Police Checkpost on Torawree Road. While details of the damage are still emerging, no major casualties have been reported. In another alarming incident, explosive materials were discovered near the DPO Office in Char Bagh Ground, an area that also houses the residences of the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Hangu.

However, due to the swift response of the Hangu Police and bomb disposal unit, the explosives were safely defused, preventing a potential tragedy.

Meanwhile, in Bannu, terrorists launched a brutal overnight attack on Police Post Fateh Khel (PS Mandan) using heavy weaponry.

The intense gunfight lasted for several hours as police forces fought valiantly to repel the assailants. Tragically, two police constables embraced martyrdom, while several others sustained injuries during the confrontation.

These incidents highlight the persistent security threats in KP, but they also underscore the resilience and bravery of the province’s police force. The KP Police continue to serve on the frontlines, risking their lives to protect citizens and maintain peace in the region.

Their sacrifices and dedication remain a beacon of hope in the ongoing fight against terrorism. Authorities have launched investigations into these attacks, with security heightened across sensitive locations to prevent further incidents.

The people of KP stand united in support of their police force, honoring the sacrifices of the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, the funeral was attended by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Region, District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Deputy Commissioner, police officials, and the families of the martyrs. A smartly turned-out contingent of Bannu Police presented a salute to the martyrs, while floral wreaths were placed on their coffins as a mark of respect.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Bannu Region Imran Shahid stated that the martyred police officers are national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the safety and stability of the country. He assured that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

He further emphasized that cowardly terrorist attacks cannot weaken their resolve. He reaffirmed that the morale of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police remains high and that they will crush the nefarious designs of terrorists Wight full force.