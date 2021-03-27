Banuri dismissed from Higher Education Commission top slot

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): The federal government on Saturday announced to remove Dr Tariq Banuri as the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) with immediate effect, some 14 months prior to completion of his four-year term.

“In terms of sub-section (5), read with sub-section (5A), of Section 6 of Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002, as amended vide Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Dr Tariq Banuri has ceased to be the chairperson, Higher Education Commission forthwith and is accordingly removed from the said post, with immediate effect,” stated a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

Banuri was appointed to the position by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in May 2018. He was to complete his tenure in May 2022. Meanwhile, according to the presidential ordinance, the tenure of the HEC chairperson has been reduced to two years.

According to media reports, the presence of 15 consultants on hefty salaries of Rs0.8 million each along with charges of some additional posts was the main reason for Banuri’s dismissal whereas the rules, set for the appointment of such consultants, were also not followed.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also took notice of the appointment and sought clarification from the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Furthermore, Banuri usually avoided meeting with the vice-chancellors and listening to the grievances of public universities.

There were reportedly widespread complaints against him, accusing him of running the HEC on an ad hoc basis.

Dozens of consultants were recruited on hefty salaries of directors, some of whom were not only retired but also were just graduates.

A day earlier on Friday, the Higher Education Commission employees protested at Higher Education Commission (HEC) headquarters to remove the chairman and take action against illegal recruitments being done.

The protesters demanding removal of Dr Tariq Banuri said that officers above age 65 are being appointed in the HEC and the federal government must take action on it.

A statement issued by Officers Welfare Association (OWA) HEC alleged that after the decision of his removal by the federal government, the chairman HEC called the meeting of selection board for selection of his blue eyed/favourite individuals on the position of 12 regular DGs in grade 20, advisors in grade 21, four positions on MP-1, and two positions of MP-II and MP-III.

It said that the Higher Education Commission employees showed grave concerns over calling the Selection Board in haste in violation of the HEC Recruitment Policy and Rules.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) employees demanded the Prime Minister (who is also the controlling Authority of HEC) to stop the chairman from holding the illegal selection board, especially when National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already initiated an inquiry about illegal appointment of a dozen of consultants.