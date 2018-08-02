BAP announces Jam Kamal for CM Balochistan slot

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Jam Kamal was nominated for slot of Chief Minister by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and formers chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was nominated for the job of speaker Balochistan Assembly.

According to reports, BAP will officially announce the names in parliamentary party meeting in Quetta today (Thursday).

The party was divided over the nomination of Jam Kamal for the chief minister’s slot and some of the members showed serious reservations over the nomination of Kamal.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan chapter, Balochistan National Party (BNP Mengel) and BAP have expressed reservation on Jahangir Tareen’s announcement backing Kamal as the candidate.

They say the right to take decisions pertaining to the provincial matters rests with the Balochistan leadership. PTI parliamentary group members, on the other hand, claim they were not taken into confidence over the matter.

The development came a day after winning candidates of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had announced their unconditional support for PTI.

