BAP celebrates failure of no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) workers today (August 1) celebrated the no-confidence motion fiasco favoring Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate.

BAP activists showed cheerfulness on the success of Sadiq Sanrani by greeting each other, sharing sweets and performing a traditional dance in the Central Secretariat of the party.

BAP workers expressed that the victory of Senate Chairman is also a victory for democratic values of the country. The party’s central leaders including BAP President and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan are present in the Islamabad and another festivity will take place on their return.

Earlier, the no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, tabled by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, had been rejected.

A total of 100 senators, including Sanjrani, took part in the polling process. Senator Javed Abbasi was appointed the polling agent on behalf of the opposition, while Senator Nauman Wazir was appointed on behalf of the government.

50 votes were received in favour of the no-confidence motion while the opposition needed at least 53 votes for the resolution to be passed but fell just three votes short of victory.